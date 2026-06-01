Pay Employees Every 15 Days: Anupam Mittal Urges Corporate India To Rejig Payrolls

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, has urged businesses to reconsider when and how they pay their employees. He claimed that instead of using what he dubbed a "British-era" next-month payout system, salaries should ideally be credited twice a month.

Mittal said in a LinkedIn post on Monday that while many businesses advertise benefits like extended vacation, free meals, and remote work to project an image of being employee-focused, they frequently ignore one of the most crucial concerns for employees: timely salary payments.

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"Most companies pay salaries on the 7th. Some on the 1st unless its the weekend, which then means the 2nd, 3rd or the 4th," he wrote.

According to Mittal, Shaadi.com modified their payroll procedure a few years ago by crediting salaries at the end of the current month instead of the subsequent month. "Not as a perk. But as common sense," he remarked.

Delays in compensation payments can significantly affect employees' daily financial situation, according to Mittal, who added: "Because for some folks, a week's delay may be an accounting detail. But for most, it can mean an EMI bounce, a rent scramble, an awkward call, or half a day wasted fixing something that should never have broken."

He maintained that workers' financial stability is enhanced by consistent and quick access to revenue, adding, "Cash flow is dignity."

Mittal went so far as to recommend that businesses think about paying workers twice a month. "In fact, I believe that companies should pay on the 15th and 30th of every month," he said acknowledging that payroll teams will "grumble" a bit, but with technology in 2026, this is not "rocket science."

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According to the entrepreneur, more frequent wage payments could help employees avoid debt traps, lessen financial stress, and increase economic expenditure.

"Better cash flow means less stress, fewer debt traps, more spending velocity and ergo, a GDP nudge. Win for employees. Win for cos. Win for the economy. So, push your HR & lets end this British-era next-month payout system?" he wrote.

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