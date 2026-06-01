India Triggers Rs 3.25-Lakh-Crore Mega Deal For 114 Rafales; 94 To Be Built Domestically

In a major step towards strengthening India's air combat capabilities, the Centre has issued a letter of request to France for the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force under a government-to-government agreement estimated at around Rs 3.25 lakh crore.

According to defence sources, the proposal envisages the manufacture of 94 of the 114 aircraft in India through a partnership between France's Dassault Aviation and an Indian industry partner.

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The French government is expected to respond to the request within the next few months, paving the way for negotiations that could culminate in a final agreement within a year.

The acquisition is seen as a major boost for the IAF, amid evolving regional security challenges.

The induction of 114 advanced 4.5-generation Rafale fighters is expected to substantially enhance India's air superiority, precision strike capability, and operational readiness across multiple theatres.

India has already ordered 62 Rafale aircraft for the Air Force and Navy.

With the proposed purchase, the total number of Rafales in Indian service would rise to 176, further strengthening the country's deterrence posture.

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The Indian Navy has also indicated plans for additional acquisitions, potentially taking the fleet beyond 200 aircraft in the coming years.

The project marks a significant milestone for the government's Make in India initiative, as it would be the first time Rafale fighter jets are manufactured outside France.

The programme is expected to achieve around 50% localisation while allowing integration of indigenous weapons and systems.

The deal is also expected to feature in discussions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France, underlining its strategic importance for India's long-term defence preparedness and self-reliance goals.

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