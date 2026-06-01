Iran Determined To Fully Shut Hormuz, Activate Bab Al-Mandeb Front To Punish Israel, Tasnim Reports

Iran along with the 'Axis of Resistance' have included the determination to fully close the Strait of Hormuz in their agendas, according to a post from Tasnim News Agency's 'X' account 'Tasnim Arabic' on Monday. The reason for the closure is due to their condemnation of Israel's offensive on Lebanon, and see it as a way to "punish Zionists and their sponsors.

The country stated that there would be no negotiations until their viewpoints are met. Iran further said it would activate other fronts including Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

ALSO READ: 'Every Choice Has A Price': Iran Warns US Amid Naval Blockade, 'War-Crimes' Escalation In Lebanon

This development comes after reports of Iran stopping its exchange of messages with US over Israel's offensive on Lebanon, says Tasnim News Agency. It stated that Iran's 'axis of resistance' woild activate on all fronts. The country would also halt exchanges with the US in protest over Israel's actions, the agency stated.

ALSO READ: Iran's Araghchi Warns US: Prep For 'Consequences On All Fronts' If Israel's Lebanon Offensive Continues

The 'Axis Of Resistance' refers to a military coalition led by Iran to counter the influence of the US and Israel which consists of Lebanon-based militant organisation Hezbollah, Palestinian militant organisation Hamas, Yemen's Houthis and Iraqi militias.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi stated in an 'X' post, that the ceasefire between the Iran and the US, includes Lebanon and that a violation of the ceasefire on the country, would lead to the US and Israel bearing responsibility for the consequences. Saudi Arabia also expressed condemnation towards 'Israeli Aggression' towards Lebanon, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

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