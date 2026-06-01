Iran's Araghchi Warns US: Prep For 'Consequences On All Fronts' If Israel's Lebanon Offensive Continues

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Syed Araghchi stated in an 'X' post on Monday, that the ceasefire between the Iran and the US, includes Lebanon. He added that a violation of the ceasefire on the country, would lead to the US and Israel bearing responsibility for the consequences.

"Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts," Araghchi stated.

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Iran has expressed condemnation of Israel's offensive on Lebanon, since March 2, when Israeli airstrikes hit the country. Israel stated that its attacks on Southern Lebanon are targeted towards Hezbollah, a militant organisation linked closely to Tehran. The organisation has been banned in Lebanon since March 2026.

According to Al Jazeera reports citing Lebanon's Health Ministry, the attacks have resulted in over 3,000 casualties, of which 300 were women and 210 were children.

According to the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) cited by the BBC (British Broadcasting Company), ovver 1 million people have been displaced due to the attacks.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also denounced the intensification of military operations in Lebanon, directly connecting actions supported by the Western Bloc of countries to a violation of international agreements.

ALSO READ: 'Every Choice Has A Price': Iran Warns US Amid Naval Blockade, 'War-Crimes' Escalation In Lebanon

The top Iranian lawmaker condemned the current military actions and maritime restrictions targeting Lebanon in a message posted in English on his official X account.

"The naval blockade and escalation of war crimes in Lebanon by the genocidal Zionist regime are clear evidence of U.S. noncompliance with the ceasefire. Every choice has a price, and the bill comes due. It will all fall into place," Ghalibaf said.

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