'If Not Now, Then When?' Ajay Jadeja Urges Selectors To Pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For India

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season concluded on Sunday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeating Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad to secure their second consecutive title. While RCB's triumph dominated the headlines, one of the biggest stories of the season was the remarkable rise of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The Rajasthan Royals opener finished his second IPL campaign as the tournament's highest run-scorer, amassing 776 runs in 16 innings at an average of 48.5 and a staggering strike rate of 237.3. The 15-year-old's tally included a record-breaking 72 sixes, the most by any batter in a single IPL season.

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Sooryavanshi's extraordinary performances earned him both the Orange Cap and the Most Valuable Player award. As he continued to score at a breathtaking pace throughout the tournament, calls for his inclusion in the senior India men's team grew louder.

Among those advocating for his promotion is former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, who was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the IPL final. Speaking to reporters after the match, Jadeja urged the national selectors to fast-track the teenager into the senior setup.

"How much better can he perform? I saw the chairman and asked him, 'Mr Chairman, when will you pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? If not now, then when?' Irrespective of his age, how could anyone possibly bat better than this?" Jadeja said.

Jadeja was referring to his former teammate Ajit Agarkar, chairman of India's senior men's selection committee.

The debate around Sooryavanshi's international prospects intensified as the youngster continued to dominate IPL bowling attacks. However, Agarkar had indicated last month that the selectors intend to manage the teenager's development carefully.

When announcing India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, Agarkar was asked about Sooryavanshi's chances of receiving a senior call-up.

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"We picked him for the India A team because he is young and immensely promising. The idea is to give these youngsters exposure. Yashasvi Jaiswal is already part of the ODI set-up as well. As impressive as Sooryavanshi has been, there are others who have performed strongly too. We are very excited about him and hopefully he can showcase his talent when he travels with the A team," Agarkar said.

For now, Sooryavanshi's wait for a senior India debut continues. The teenage prodigy is set to represent India A in a tri-nation one-day series featuring Sri Lanka and Afghanistan later this month, where another opportunity awaits him to strengthen his case for national selection.

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