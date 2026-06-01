Annapurna Bhandar Scheme: Everything To Know About Benefits, Eligibility And Application Process

West Bengal has rolled out the Annapurna Bhandar Scheme, a new welfare initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to women across the state. The scheme, which came into effect on June 1, offers eligible beneficiaries a monthly cash transfer of Rs 3,000 through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

Homemakers, widows, divorced women and unemployed women are among those eligible to receive support under the programme.

The scheme replaces the earlier Lakshmir Bhandar programme and was approved by the West Bengal Cabinet on May 18 under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Monthly payments to beneficiaries began from June 1, with funds being transferred directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

The government has said the initiative is designed to help women meet household expenses, healthcare costs and other day-to-day financial needs.

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Women who were already receiving benefits under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will automatically be migrated to the new programme. State Women and Child Development Minister Agnimitra Paul said applicants whose names have been removed from electoral rolls but who have applied under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or before relevant tribunals would also be considered eligible.

The BJP had pledged during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election campaign to increase financial assistance for women from Rs 1,500 under the previous scheme to Rs 3,000 per month. The Annapurna Bhandar Scheme fulfils that promise by doubling the monthly benefit amount.

Under the scheme, eligible women aged between 25 and 60 years will receive Rs 3,000 every month through DBT. Applicants must be Indian citizens residing permanently in West Bengal and registered voters in the state. They should not be permanent government employees, pension recipients, or active income taxpayers. An Aadhaar-linked personal bank account is also mandatory.

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Fresh registrations for the scheme opened on the government's official portal on June 1. Applicants can register online by submitting personal details and required documents through an OTP-based mobile verification process.

Offline applications are also being accepted through physical forms available at Block Development Offices (BDOs), municipalities and special government camps, where officials are assisting eligible beneficiaries with the enrolment process.

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