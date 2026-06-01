'Every Choice Has A Price': Iran Warns US Amid Naval Blockade, 'War-Crimes' Escalation In Lebanon

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has vehemently denounced the intensification of military operations in Lebanon, directly connecting actions supported by the West to a violation of international agreements.

The top Iranian lawmaker vehemently denounced the current military actions and maritime restrictions targeting Lebanon in a message posted in English on his official X account.

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According to Ghalibaf, the naval blockade and the "genocidal Zionist regime's" escalation of war crimes in Lebanon were unmistakable signs that the United States was not abiding by the truce.

Ghalibaf issued a strong warning about the wider regional and geopolitical ramifications of the present escalation as he wrapped up his social media post. Ghalibaf cautioned that "every choice has a price, and the bill comes due," but that "everything will fall into place."

Iranian leadership openly says that the United States is not abiding by the ceasefire accords in place, citing US support for Israeli activities in Lebanon and the continued naval limitations on Iranian ports.

Citing grave worries about the relocation of residents and the loss of infrastructure, the Lebanese government and several UN experts have repeatedly expressed alarm over the naval blockade and Israeli strikes on populated areas within Lebanon.

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Israel and the United States argue that military action is required to secure the northern borders and prevent Hezbollah from carrying out strikes. Additionally, the United States has supported several rounds of peace and extension negotiations, including mediated talks at the State Department and Pentagon, because Hezbollah continues to breach peace parameters.

Earlier, while answering a question regarding the ongoing Israeli attack in Lebanon and the country's developments during his weekly press conference on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, declared that a ceasefire in Lebanon is essential to any final accord to end the war.

"Our region is facing continuous warmongering by the Zionist regime. This is not just about today or yesterday. Over the past 80 years, the Zionist regime, with US support, has waged a permanent and endless war against the countries of the region," he said.

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