Maruti, M&M May Sales Beat Estimates With Over 20% Growth; Hyundai Misses Forecast

Major automakers released sales data for the month of May on Monday. India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki reported a strong performance for the month, with total sales rising 35% year-on-year to 2.42 lakh units, beating the estimates of 2.27 lakh units.

Domestic sales climbed 35% to 2 lakh units, while exports grew 34% to 41,914 units, reflecting robust demand across segments. Passenger car sales led the growth, surging 42% to 97,830 units, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales rose 17% to 3,198 units.

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Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra total sales for May stood at 99,636 units, up 20% year-on-year, driven by strong performance across segments. The automaker reported better-than-expected numbers in the tractor vertical, with sales at 49,695 units beating estimates of 41,800 units. Domestic tractor sales rose 23% to 47,845 units, while exports surged 7% to 1,850 units.

Passenger vehicle sales for M&M stood at 58,021 units, ahead of estimates of 57,000 units, while exports jumped 37%. LCV sales posted a 19% jump to 24,079 units. Three-wheeler sales also saw a sharp jump of 89% to 12,536 units.

In contrast, Hyundai Motor missed estimates of 64,500 units with total sales at 61,137 units. Total sales rose 4.1% at 61,137 units, while domestic sales surged 9.1% at 47,837 units on an year on year basis.

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