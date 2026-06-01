India's Industrial Output Rises 4.9% In April Under New IIP Series; Manufacturing Leads Growth

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth in March stood at 4.9% in April, bolstered by down by a rise in water supply, manufucatring production and electricity output.

In the year-ago period the Industrial production had clocked a growth rate of 5.7%.

Notably, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has revised the base year for Index of Industrial Production (IIP) from 2011–12 to 2022–23. This is the first set of data under the revised base year.

"Purpose of updating base year is to ensure sync between IIP and evolving industrial structure," MoSPI highlighted.

India's industrial output data for April showed mixed trends across sectors. Mining production declined 5.1% year-on-year during the month.

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In contrast, manufacturing production rose 6.2% from a year earlier, while electricity and gas production increased 4.9%. Water supply also recorded growth, rising 6.6% year-on-year in April.

Within the Manufacturing sector, 17 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level have recorded a positive growth in April 2026 over April 2025.

The top three positive contributors for the month of April 2026 are – “Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers” (12.7%), “Manufacture of electrical equipment” (19.2%) and “Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.” (12.9%).

On the use-based classification front, consumer durables production increased 4.3% year-on-year in April. Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 7.1%, while capital goods production recorded a strong 16% year-on-year growth during the month. ALSO READ: Asia Rice Surges 20% In May As Iran War, Weather Risks Threaten Output What Changes In The New IIP? The item basket covers 463 item groups with 120 new groups, including minor minerals, rare earth minerals, gas, water supply and waste management and sewerage. Some new items included under the series are debit cards, credit cards, CCTV cameras, stents, vaccines, aircraft and spacecraft parts. On the other hand, tubes for cycles, kerosene, flourescent tubes, printing machinery, sewing machines are among the items that have been dropped.

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