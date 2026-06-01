8th Pay Commission: J&K Union Pushes For Uniform Fitment Factor, Pay Parity With Delhi UT Employees

Ahead of the 8th Central Pay Commission's regional consultations in Srinagar, employee unions in Jammu and Kashmir have outlined a set of demands they plan to place before the panel.

The consultations, scheduled from June 1 to June 4, are aimed at gathering feedback from government employees and other stakeholders on pay revision and service-related matters before the commission finalises its recommendations.

Among the key issues likely to be raised are the demand for a uniform fitment factor, correction of long-standing pay anomalies, and parity in grade pay and allowances with employees of the Delhi Union Territory.

Trade union leader and IPSEF national secretary, Sheikh Fayaz, outlined the key issues. In a post on X, he said that the delegation would advocate for a uniform fitment factor of 3.83 for all employees, arguing that a common formula is necessary to ensure equitable revision of salaries across different categories of government staff.

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The union also plans to seek redressal of long-pending pay anomalies and disparities that continue to affect employees in various departments.

Another major demand relates to contractual workers, with employee representatives expected to urge the commission to recommend measures that provide greater financial and service security to them.

In addition, the delegation will push for grade pay and allowances for Jammu and Kashmir government employees to be brought at par with those available to employees of the Delhi Union Territory.

The union has also demanded that risk allowances paid to personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police be aligned with those received by members of the Central Armed Police Forces.

Pending implementation of the 8th CPC recommendations, employee bodies are also expected to seek interim financial relief for government staff.

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