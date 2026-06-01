Kolkata's 70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed Over Safety Concerns

A 70-foot statue of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata was dismantled on Monday after authorities raised serious safety concerns over its structural stability.

The installation, located at a busy junction on VIP Road in Lake Town, was inaugurated during Messi's "GOAT Tour" of India in December 2025 and had initially been unveiled as a tribute celebrating Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory.

The statue was dismantled from its pedestal and loaded onto a truck using a hydraulic crane without any damage, according to Public Works Department officials.

The statue will remain in the PWD's custody, and there has been no official announcement regarding where it will be re-installed. Reports suggest it could be installed at Rabindra Sarobar or Eco Park, pending a final decision from the state government.

The statue, depicting Messi holding the World Cup trophy, quickly drew public attention but soon triggered alarm after it began visibly swaying in strong winds during thuderstorms. Reports claimed that the movement of the towering structure sparked panic among residents and commuters.

Subsequent inspections by the Public Works Department engineers revealed critical structural deficiencies. The statue, reportedly constructed using a combination of fiberglass and an iron frame, was found to lack the necessary engineering strength to withstand high wind speeds, especially with monsoon conditions approaching.

After a detailed safety check, the department decided that strengthening the statue at its current place was not possible and ordered it to be removed. Officials planned a careful removal process using gas torches and a 40-tonne crane to cut and lift the statue, either in parts or as a whole, for safe relocation, according to reports.

The decision marks a dramatic reversal for what was once celebrated as one of the tallest football statues in the world. The installation had been virtually inaugurated by Messi himself during his highly publicised visit to Kolkata, which witnessed massive fan turnout and crowd management challenges.

Despite its initial popularity, the statue has now become the centre of scrutiny, highlighting concerns over planning, engineering standards, and approval processes for large-scale public installations in the city.

(With PTI inputs)

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