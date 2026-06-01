Oncologists Give Standing Ovation For Breakthrough Pancreatic Drug | Watch Video

A successful late-stage trial of a new treatment that nearly doubled survival for patients with the deadly pancreatic cancer received a standing ovation from doctors and other global oncology experts on Sunday.

Revolution Medicines' experimental pancreatic cancer drug daraxonrasib has delivered striking results in a late-stage trial, nearly doubling survival for patients, according to data presented on Sunday at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago.

The data revealed that the oral treatment helped patients live for a median of 13.2 months, compared with 6.7 months for those given chemotherapy. The results drew a standing ovation from an audience of doctors and global cancer specialists, as they considered this to be one of the most significant findings in one of the deadliest forms of cancer.

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The 500-patient study focused on cancers driven by RAS mutations, which are found in more than 90% of pancreatic cancer cases. Patients treated with daraxonrasib also reported fewer side effects than those receiving chemotherapy.

Mark A Goldsmith, Revolution Medicines' chief executive and chairman, said the drug had “significantly” raised the survival benchmark while better preserving quality of life.

"These striking results firmly support daraxonrasib as the new standard of care for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer, and usher in a new era of RAS-targeted therapy for patients living with this disease," he said, as quoted by Morningstar.

The company said the survival benefit seen in the trial had not previously been reported in any Phase 3 study for pancreatic cancer, regardless of treatment line.

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Analysts also welcomed the data. Evercore's Cory Kasimov said the response from the oncology community left “no doubt” that daraxonrasib would be a "historic oncology launch." He added that market expectations for the drug were likely to remain too low, even after being revised upwards, Morningstar reported.

The company now plans to submit the data to the US Food and Drug Administration through a new fast-track approval route that could take as little as two months. The FDA has also allowed Revolution Medicines to begin an expanded access treatment programme for eligible patients.

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