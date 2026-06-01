Iran Blames US 'Contradictions', Strikes For Peace Deal Delay, Links Pact To Lebanon Truce

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said during a weekly press briefing that any agreement with the US must include the truce in Lebanon, describing it as an “integral” part of a broader understanding between the two sides.

Baghaei also said recent US strikes on Iran violated the ceasefire and accused Washington of taking contradictory positions that have delayed progress toward an agreement. He said Tehran continues to engage in negotiations with the US despite deep distrust, while reiterating that Iran has not held talks with Washington on its nuclear programme.

This comes after the US military said it carried out what it described as “self-defense strikes” on Iranian military infrastructure over the weekend, underscoring the fragility of ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at extending a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

According to a statement from United States Central Command, American forces targeted radar installations and drone command-and-control sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island after Iran allegedly shot down a US MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.

ALSO READ: US Launches 'Self-Defense Strikes' On Iranian Radar, Command And Control Sites

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump pushed back against media reports questioning the contents of the proposed agreement. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said the draft “very clearly” prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and argued that nuclear restrictions form a central part of the proposed framework.

His comments came as reports emerged that Washington and Tehran were still exchanging revisions to a draft memorandum of understanding. Iranian news agency Tasnim, citing a source familiar with the talks, reported that Tehran intends to submit its own amendments and has not accepted changes recently proposed by Trump.

“The exchange of texts is continuing, and Iran will naturally apply its own amendments to the text as well. Nothing has been finalized yet,” the source told Tasnim.

The latest round of negotiations has become more complicated after Trump reportedly toughened parts of the proposed agreement. While details of the revisions remain unclear, reports suggest the US president has expressed concerns about provisions that could involve unfreezing Iranian assets as part of a broader settlement.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.