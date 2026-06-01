RCB Urges Fans To Celebrate At IPL Title Win At Home, Confirms No Victory Parade

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has confirmed that there will be no victory parade in Bengaluru following the team's successful defence of the Indian Premier League title in 2026.

Shortly after defeating Gujarat Titans in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the franchise urged fans to celebrate the triumph responsibly and from the safety of their homes.

In a message posted on its official social media accounts, RCB thanked supporters for their unwavering backing and advised them to mark the occasion with family and friends rather than gathering in large public crowds.

The decision comes nearly a year after the tragic stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebrations of RCB's maiden IPL title in June 2025. The crowd crush claimed 11 lives and cast a shadow over the franchise's long-awaited championship celebrations, with the stadium subsequently facing months of scrutiny and restrictions.

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On the field, RCB capped off another memorable campaign with a dominant victory over Gujarat Titans in the final. Chasing 156, the defending champions cruised to the target in 18 overs with five wickets to spare, powered by an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls from veteran batter Virat Kohli.

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB became only the third franchise in IPL history to successfully defend its title, joining the elite company of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

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