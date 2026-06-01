NEET UG 2026 Re Exam City Intimation Slip To Be Out 'Soon' @neet.nta.nic.in; Check Direct Link To Download Allotment Slip

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to carry out the re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) on June 21, 2026. The examination authority is anticipated to soon release notifications regarding city intimation slips on its official site, neet.nta.nic.in.

No official announcement has been made so far regarding the city intimation slip; candidates are requested to check the official website for latest updates.

The city notification slip will notify students about the location of their examination venue, enabling them to organise their travel and lodging plans beforehand. Nevertheless, the precise examination venue information will be presented only on the NEET 2026 admission card, which will be issued after the city intimation slips.

NEET UG 2026 Re Exam City Intimation Slip: Direct Link

The direct link to access the city intimation slip will be provided here once out -> Direct Link

NEET UG 2026 Re Exam City Intimation Slip – Follow these steps to check & download.

Step 1: Navigate to the official NTA NEET portal at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the "NEET UG 2026 City Notification Slip" link found on the main page

Step 3: Input your application ID along with your password or birth date

Step 4: Submit these details to retrieve your city slip

Step 5: Download and store the PDF for future use

Students are encouraged to meticulously check all information, including their full name, application ID, examination city, and category.

NEET UG 2026 Re Exam: Admit Card

The NEET UG 2026 admission tickets are likely to be made available in the second week of June. During a press briefing on May 15, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed that the admit cards for the NEET UG examination will be distributed by June 14, 2026.

Per the official announcement, the test will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates will be able to retrieve their admission tickets from the official website using their application number and password.

READ ALSO: PM Modi Personally Monitoring, Cannot Disappoint Students: Centre To SC On NEET Paper Leak Case

NEET UG 2026 Re Exam: Examination Schedule

The NEET UG 2026 retest is set to take place on June 21, 2026, following the annulment of the May 3 test due to allegations of a paper leak. All enrolled candidates will be permitted to take part in the new examination without incurring any extra charges.

Students who failed to revise their exam city preferences can no longer make modifications, as the final date for updating city preferences was May 21, 2026.

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