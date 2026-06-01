Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon, Wockhardt, Natco Pharma, JSW Infra, HDFC Bank, Zaggle — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Wockhardt Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy JSW Infrastructure Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Natco Pharma Ltd.?

Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities, Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital, and Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 54.64)

Gaurav: Hold

Little bit on decline towards Rs 52 is possible.

Utilise dips to add on to your position.

For medium term, look at Rs 65 target levels.

Wockhardt Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,204.10)

Saurabh: Buy more on dips

Markets get positive whenever there is an expansion in company.

Wockhardt received US FDA and CDSCO (India) approvals for Zaynich.

If you want to chip in, then buy some, increase gradually.

Gaurav: Hold

Won't suggest a fresh entry from trading standpoint.

Maintain a steady stop loss, lift stop loss at every rise.

Rs 2,150 looks like an attractive level to place stop loss.

Natco Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 941.90)

Saurabh: Sell

Management has disappointed in the earnings like last year.

Stock has been hammered down last year as well.

With Q4 earnings, there is a gain for investor confidence with earning visibility.

Stock is down. Better to get out.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. (CMP: Rs 272.20)

Ajit: Hold

Not seeing much action at present.

Stock is trying to stablise above its major averages.

Swing is visible from Rs 255 to Rs 290 where stock is hovering in.

For fresh momentum, stock needs to be above Rs 290 mark.

Continue to hold with Rs 260 as trading stop loss.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 745.90)

Saurabh: Book partial profits

Stock has not given any return despite valuation comfort.

Stock has given slow returns.

For near to medium term, book partial profits.

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Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 205.39)

Ajit: Sell

More than a year where the stock has been trading in negative bias.

Stock tried to stabilise and form a base but couldn't sustain.

Stock pressure might continue.

Better to exit but incase hold is the position, then Rs 180 is the next base.

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