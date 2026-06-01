Punjab: Police Conduct Search Operations At SAD Leader Bikram Singh Majithia's Residence

Punjab Police on Monday conducted search operations at the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with a case related to an attack on Majitha Police Station.

The searches come after a dramatic incident at the Majitha Police Station in Amritsar district, where a mob allegedly stormed the premises to free an arrested accused in a pre-planned operation.

Amritsar SSP Rural Sohail Mir, in a statement to ANI, gave a detailed account of the incident. "In case number 90, registered at Majitha police station on May 30th, we apprehended an accused named Jobanpreet and formally arrested him. While he was being interrogated, around 11.30 am, a mob gathered in front of the police station to free him. They entered the police station forcefully, illegally, and as part of a pre-planned conspiracy, and threatened the police," he said.

According to ANI, the SSP further stated that the mob searched various rooms of the police station before forcing their way into the interrogation room. "They threatened him with weapons, damaged some case files, and forcibly removed him from police custody."

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"The SHO and DSP arrived at the scene and tried to reason with them... They still tried to pull him away, but the police managed to take him back into custody and placed him back in the lockup," Mir said.

The SSP confirmed that a case has been registered and raids are underway. "We have just named six accused but we are identifying more people... Bikram Singh Majithia (SAD leader) was also a part of the mob," he said.

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The allegation that a senior opposition leader was present at the scene during the mob attack has significantly raised the political stakes of the incident. Police said the culprits would be arrested soon as search operations continue across multiple locations.

Majithia, a former Punjab minister and prominent SAD face, has not yet publicly responded to the allegations.

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