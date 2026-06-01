Nifty IT Index Jumps 4% Intraday As TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech Rally Amid Global AI Frenzy

The Nifty IT index jumped nearly 4% intraday on Monday, June 1, powered by the momentum gained by India's leading tech giants Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang affirmed that Indian IT firms are well-placed for AI implementation at Nvidia's GTC Taipei Keynote at COMPUTEX 2026 Event. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTechnologies rallied 2-4% driving the Nifty IT index 4% higher to hit an intraday high of 30,177.50 so far during the session amid the global AI rally.

Shares of TCS rallied 3.37%, Infosys rallied 4.47% intraday, Wipro gained 1.71%, and HCLTechnologies rallied 2.38% so far during the session. At the Computex 2026 event, Nvdiai's Huang dispelled concerns that artificial intelligence might render traditional coding obsolete. The CEO rejected fears of AI replacing software, instead emphasizing that it will create the largest opportunity ever for software companies. Huang explained that emerging AI agents fundamentally rely on robust enterprise software to operate and interact, this enduring global software demand continues to support a strong overall IT spending outlook.

As a result, Indian IT firms find themselves exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on this structural shift, poised to act as key enablers in widespread AI implementation for enterprises worldwide. The global AI investment frenzy gained further momentum after Huang reiterating the massive AI infrastructure opportunity during his Computex keynote. The long-term expansion narrative is being heavily boosted by the emerging "AI factories" theme and an anticipated shift toward Agentic AI, a development that is expected to massively increase global compute and storage demand.

As the AI technological wave reshapes the broader sector, domestic companies such as E2E Networks, Anant Raj, and Netweb Technologies are increasingly being recognized as key plays for investors looking to capitalize on India's rapidly growing AI infrastructure ecosystem.

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