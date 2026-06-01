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Trent, Anand Rathi Wealth Set to Trade Ex-Bonus This Week; Check Key Dates

To become eligible for bonus shares, investors need to own the shares before the ex-date.

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Trent, Anand Rathi Wealth Set to Trade Ex-Bonus This Week; Check Key Dates
Apart from Trent,Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. has also announced the record date for its 1:1 share allotment.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated

The bustling Q4FY26 earnings season has come to an end and the list of companies trading ex-record date for various corporate actions continues to grow. 

Even as it is quiet on the bonus issue front, some major companies have set the record date for their bonus shares. Of these, Trent Ltd.'s 1:2 bonus issue will definitely steal the spotlight. 

Apart from Trent, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. has also announced the record date for its 1:1 share allotment.

ALSO READ: Tata Tech Announces Record Date For Rs 11.7/Share Final Dividend — Check Details

To become eligible for bonus shares, investors need to own the shares before the ex-date. Since Indian equity markets follow the T+1 settlement cycle, purchasing shares at least one trading day before the record date is typically necessary to qualify.

Here's a look at the upcoming bonus issues and their key dates:

Bonus Issues This Week

Security NamePurposeEx DateRecord Date
Anand Rathi Wealth LtdBonus issue 1:103 Jun 202603 Jun 2026
Trent LtdBonus issue 1:204 Jun 202604 Jun 2026

Anand Rathi Wealth

Anand Rathi has fixed June 3, 2026 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus issue. Under the announced ratio, shareholders will receive one additional equity share for every one share held.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Said To Cut IPO Value Goal To At Least $1.8 Trillion

Trent 

It has fixed June 4, 2026 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus issue. Under the announced ratio, shareholders will receive one additional equity share for every two shares held.

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