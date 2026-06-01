Trent, Anand Rathi Wealth Set to Trade Ex-Bonus This Week; Check Key Dates

The bustling Q4FY26 earnings season has come to an end and the list of companies trading ex-record date for various corporate actions continues to grow.

Even as it is quiet on the bonus issue front, some major companies have set the record date for their bonus shares. Of these, Trent Ltd.'s 1:2 bonus issue will definitely steal the spotlight.

Apart from Trent, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. has also announced the record date for its 1:1 share allotment.

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To become eligible for bonus shares, investors need to own the shares before the ex-date. Since Indian equity markets follow the T+1 settlement cycle, purchasing shares at least one trading day before the record date is typically necessary to qualify.

Here's a look at the upcoming bonus issues and their key dates:

Bonus Issues This Week

Security Name Purpose Ex Date Record Date Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Bonus issue 1:1 03 Jun 2026 03 Jun 2026 Trent Ltd Bonus issue 1:2 04 Jun 2026 04 Jun 2026

Anand Rathi Wealth

Anand Rathi has fixed June 3, 2026 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus issue. Under the announced ratio, shareholders will receive one additional equity share for every one share held.

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Trent

It has fixed June 4, 2026 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus issue. Under the announced ratio, shareholders will receive one additional equity share for every two shares held.

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