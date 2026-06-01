RCB's Rs 400-Crore IPL 2026 Season Underpins Rs 16,660-Crore Valuation After Title Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's second straight Indian Premier League win comes at the end of a season that could generate over 400 crore in operating profit, based on an estimated 758 crore in total revenue.

Those earnings sit at the centre of the 16,660-crore ($1.78 billion) valuation at which the franchise was recently sold to a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group and Blackstone.

RCB's title strengthens its brand, but the underlying story is the cash flow. A franchise generating more than Rs 400 crore in annual profit, largely backed by locked-in central revenues and capped costs, has become the basis for a billion-dollar valuation, and a template for how IPL teams are now being priced.

The biggest driver of that revenue is the central pool payout. For RCB, this includes roughly 450 crore from media rights and another 60 crore from central sponsorships, taking the total central inflow to about 510 crore. This alone forms the base of the franchise's earnings for the season.

Beyond that, team-specific revenues add significantly to the top line. Local sponsorships, including the main jersey deal (Nothing) and other partnerships, contribute an estimated 165 crore. Match-day income from seven home games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is pegged at around 45 crore, while merchandise and licencing add another 25 crore. Prize money from the tournament contributes about 20 crore.

Put together, this takes total revenue to about 765 crore.

On the cost side, the structure is tightly controlled. Player salaries account for 124.8 crore, in line with the auction purse, with an additional 12.6 crore towards match fees. The biggest outflow remains the share payable to the BCCI, estimated at about Rs 151.6 crore or roughly 20% of revenue.

Other operating costs, including coaching staff, travel, marketing and stadium fees, together add up to around Rs 60-65 crore. This brings total expenses to about Rs 352 crore.

The gap between these two numbers drives the profit pool. With Ebitda estimated at Rs 405 crore, the operating margin works out to around more than 50%. That is significantly higher than most global sports teams, and even above the roughly 37-40% margins seen across IPL franchises.

This strong operating Ebitda income forms a chief part of the premium investors are willing to may on IPL teams. A large part of revenue, over 500 crore, is predictable at the start of each season through central payouts. This is applicable to the order franchises specifically, who split revenue with the BCCI at a higher percentage than the newer franchises. Costs, especially player salaries, are capped. This creates a model where revenue growth flows directly into profits with limited leakage.

At a Rs 16,660-crore valuation, the franchise is being priced at more than 40 times annual operating profit or over 20 times revenue, based on current estimates. That premium reflects expectations of further growth. Media rights remain the biggest lever, with future cycles expected to push central payouts higher. Sponsorship rates and digital monetisation are also on an upward trajectory.

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