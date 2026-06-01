LPG Sale Loss Stands At Rs 650/Cylinder For OMCs, Govt Says After Fresh Hike

State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are currently incurring losses of around Rs 650 on every domestic LPG cylinder sold, a senior government official said, highlighting the financial strain caused by elevated global energy prices and geopolitical uncertainties.

Speaking at a recent briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), said OMCs' losses on the sale of domestic LPG are currently around Rs 650 per cylinder.

The losses have widened due to a sharp rise in international gas prices and the impact of a weaker rupee on import costs.

Despite the mounting under-recoveries, domestic cooking gas prices have remained unchanged as the government continues to shield households from volatility in global energy markets.

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Officials estimate that OMCs are still facing substantial daily losses even after recent fuel price revisions.

Meanwhile, oil marketing companies increased the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from June 1. Commercial cylinder rates were raised by up to Rs 53.50 in major cities, while prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remained unchanged.

The government has previously extended financial assistance to OMCs to offset losses incurred on the sale of subsidised domestic LPG.

However, rising international benchmark prices and currency fluctuations continue to exert pressure on the finances of public sector fuel retailers.

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