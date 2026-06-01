Ola Electric Launches QIP To Raise Rs 500 Crore; Fixes Floor Price

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has opened its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue on Monday, June 1, 2026, to raise approximately Rs 500 crore. The issue consists of nearly 13.9 crore equity shares.

A QIP is a capital-raising tool used by publicly listed companies to issue shares or convertible securities exclusively to Qualified Institutional Buyers or QIBs.

The EV major has set a floor price of Rs 37.74 per share, and is offering a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price at its discretion, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

The indicative issue price is somewhere around Rs 35.86 per share, representing a discount of about 9.3% to the company's closing price of Rs 39.53 on the NSE as of June 1, 2026.

Expressions of interest are scheduled to close by 8:45 a.m. on June 2, although the company retains the option to close the book earlier.

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Pricing is expected on June 4, with share allotment and credit likely by June 8. The newly issued shares are expected to commence trading on or around June 9, subject to stock exchange approvals.

Both the company and promoters will be subject to a 60-day lock-up period following the issue. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is acting as the sole book-running lead manager for the transaction.

Ola Electric Q4FY26

Ola Electric saw its net loss narrow to Rs 500 crore from Rs 870 crore in the year-ago period, as per its financial fine print for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26. The company's revenue saw a 56% year-on-year decline to Rs 265 crore from Rs 611 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a loss of Rs 281 crore narrowing from Rs 695 crore in the previous finanical year.

The firm stated it saw its first operating cash flow positive quarter in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Ola Electric's consolidated Cash Flow From Operations was Rs 91 crore, which was on the back of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) inflows, stronger gross margins, lower opex, and tighter working capital discipline, as per a press release from the company. The firm's Consolidated Free Cash Flow increased to Rs 131 crore.

FY27 Outlook

The company plans to ramp up commercial manufacturing towards 6 GWH in financial year 2027. The company also expects revenue between Rs 500-Rs 550 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The firm expects orders between 40,000-45,000 units the aforementioned quarter.

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Ola Electric Share Price

Shares of Ola Electric ended 4.72% lower at Rs 39.53 apiece on the NSE on Monday. This compared to a 0.7% decline in benchmark the Nifty index.

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