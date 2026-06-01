Harry Kane Congratulates RCB, Virat Kohli For Successful IPL Defence

England captain Harry Kane has congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their star batter Virat Kohli for successfully retaining the Indian Premier League title.

Kane posted a story on his Instagram handle where he tagged the IPL franchise and Kohli for winning back-to-back titles.

The talismanic footballer, who now plays for German giants Bayern Munich, has expressed his love for cricket on multiple occasions in the past.

During his time at Tottenham Hotspur, he once tried playing the sport with his former teammates Gareth Bale, Eric Dier, Ben Davies and Joe Hart. A few years later, he was invited for a "six hitting challenge" ahead of The Hundred game between London Spirit and The Manchester Originals (now known as Manchester Super Giants).

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Kohli and Kane have been long-time admirers of each other. The two star players first met each other in person during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in the UK at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Kane once heaped praise on Kohli for the latter's match-winning knock against Australia at the 2016 T20 World Cup. The Indian in response lauded the Englishman's performance at the 2016 Euros.

The Sunday's IPL final between RCB and Gujarat Titans played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad saw RCB beat GT by 5 wickets and become only the third team in IPL's 19-year-history to successfully defend the title.

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