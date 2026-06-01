FIFA World Cup 2026: VAR To Check For Fouls Before Set-Pieces That Result In Goals

The use of the video assistant referees or the VAR will be expanded for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. For the tournament, VAR will be allowed to intervene when attacking players commit clear fouls before the ball is put into play from set-pieces, the International Football Association Board has announced.

Under the revised protocol, VAR can recommend an on-field review if an attacking player commits a clear offence before a corner kick or free kick is taken and that offence directly influences a goal, penalty decision or disciplinary sanction.

"If the offence meets the criteria set out in the clarification, VAR will recommend an on-field review, following which, if the referee determines that an offence occurred before the ball was in play, the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken and the corner kick or free kick will be retaken," the IFAB has said in its statement.

Former FIFA referee and current FIFA chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina cited England's goal in a 1-1 friendly draw against Uruguay in March as an example of an incident that would fall under the new rule.

According to Collina, Ben White's goal should not have counted because Adam Wharton blocked defender José María Giménez from challenging for the ball moments before the corner kick was taken.

"We are convinced that this goal cannot stand, it is completely unfair," Collina said. "If a foul is committed just before the ball is in play, we are convinced that nobody can object to something."

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The latest clarification is part of a broader expansion of VAR responsibilities for the World Cup. Officials will also be permitted to review red cards resulting from an incorrect second yellow card, cases of mistaken identity involving second cautions, and situations where a corner kick has been wrongly awarded instead of a goal kick.

FIFA has also introduced stricter rules regarding players covering their mouths during conversations on the field. Players who use a hand, arm, or shirt to conceal discussions could face a red card if referees believe the interaction is not a friendly exchange. Non-confrontational conversations may still be permitted.

Meanwhile, FIFA is seeking ways to address the growing trend of teams using injury stoppages as unofficial timeouts. While IFAB discussed potential solutions earlier this year, no formal sanctions were agreed upon.

Collina revealed that the issue was raised during a workshop involving the head coaches of all 48 teams participating in the World Cup. Although referees currently have no specific disciplinary measures available, they have been instructed to take a proactive approach.

"We will not allow the teams going to the benches when a goalkeeper is lying on the ground injured," Collina said. "The goalkeeper has the right to be injured, but the players do not have the right to leave the field of play to have some sort of timeout with their respective coaches."

The tournament gets underway from June 11 and is being co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

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