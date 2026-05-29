FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Set For One Last Dance As Argentina Name Squad; Real Madrid Star Axed

Lionel Messi is set to wear the captain's armband for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, national team coach Lionel Scaloni revealed on Thursday while unveiling his 26-man squad.

The 38-year-old had remained tight-lipped about whether he would feature in the tournament, which is set to be his historic sixth World Cup appearance for the Argentine icon.

The squad announcement also drew attention for the absence of Franco Mastantuono, with the Real Madrid youngster left out of Scaloni's final selection. Widely tipped for a big future in the game, 18-year-old Mastantuono has earned a reputation as one of Argentina's standout rising stars.

Lionel Scaloni initially included 55 names in Argentina's preliminary World Cup pool before finalising his 26-man squad ahead of the tournament, which will be jointly staged by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 12.

Participation in the tournament would see Lionel Messi join Cristiano Ronaldo to become the only two players to feature in six World Cups, adding 2026 to his previous appearances in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Messi remains a towering figure in Argentine sport following his role in delivering the country's long-awaited third World Cup crown in Qatar, their first since Diego Maradona inspired success in 1986.

Fitness worries had briefly cast doubt over the inclusion of Messi after the forward cut short his latest appearance for Inter Miami because of fatigue and hamstring discomfort.

Concerns briefly surfaced after Messi was substituted in Inter Miami's most recent Major League Soccer outing on Monday. However, the club confirmed that the star had not picked up an injury, attributing his withdrawal to muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.

Messi currently sits on 198 appearances for Argentina and is on course to hit the double-century mark should he play in both pre-World Cup friendlies against Honduras and Iceland next month.

Messi remains the standout figure in a settled Argentina side that has changed little since its triumphant campaign in Qatar.

Scaloni has preserved the core of his defence by recalling Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi and Nahuel Molina.

The midfield will again revolve around Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes and Giovani Lo Celso.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Netherlands Finally End Their Wait For Glory? — Full Squad & Fixtures

Alongside Messi in attack are several forwards arriving in impressive form, including Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone and Nico Paz.

Between the posts, Emiliano Martinez continues as Argentina's undisputed number one, with Juan Musso and Geronimo Rulli also included among the goalkeepers.

Several well-known names missed out on selection, with Franco Mastantuono, Gianluca Prestianni and Marcos Acuna notably absent from the final 26-man squad.

Argentina World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (River Plate), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).

Argentina's World Cup 2026 Group J Fixtures

June 16, 2026: Argentina vs Algeria - Kansas City Stadium, US

June 22, 2026: Argentina vs Austria - Dallas Stadium, US

June 27, 2026: Argentina vs Jordan - Dallas Stadium, US

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup: Spain Announces Final Squad; No Real Madrid Players In Team For First Time

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