Social Media Influencer Found Hanging At Matrimonial Home In Lucknow Six Months After Marriage

A 24-year-old social media influencer was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Lucknow's Saadatganj area, less than six months after her marriage, prompting police to register a dowry death case against her husband and five of his relatives, according to Hindustan Times.

The woman had married a Lucknow-based social media influencer on Dec. 9, 2025. Her husband reportedly has nearly 7.5 lakh followers on Instagram. According to police, her body was found hanging at her in-laws' residence on May 30, 2026.

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The victim's family has alleged that she was killed over dowry demands. In a complaint filed by her uncle, a resident of Kanpur, the family claimed they had provided Rs 7 lakh in cash along with household items and other gifts during the wedding. However, they alleged that the groom's family remained dissatisfied and repeatedly demanded additional dowry, including a car.

Family members further claimed that the woman was subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment after marriage over the unmet demands.

They said she had informed them about the alleged abuse on several occasions, prompting relatives to travel from Kanpur to Lucknow multiple times in an effort to resolve the dispute. Despite their intervention, the harassment allegedly continued, as per HT.

While the in-laws have maintained that the woman died by suicide, her family has strongly disputed the claim. They alleged that she was murdered over the dowry dispute and that the scene was staged to resemble a suicide in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Police inspected the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem after the inquest, conducted in Additional DCP Jitendra Kumar Dubey's presence. ALSO READ | Traffic Accident? How Rajasthan Police Unearthed Chilling Murder Plot

Based on the complaint, Lucknow Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2) (dowry death) and 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The case names six accused, including the husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and an aunt-in-law. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and formed special teams to trace and arrest the accused. The investigation is ongoing, as per reports.

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