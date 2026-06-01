HRA, LTA, 80C: Last-Minute Tax Saving Mistakes To Avoid

Tax planning often becomes a priority only towards the end of the financial year, prompting many employees to make hurried decisions in an effort to maximise deductions. While House Rent Allowance (HRA), Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), and Section 80C remain among the most widely used tax-saving provisions, mistakes in claiming these benefits are surprisingly common.

Thus, taxpayers often potentially expose themselves to future scrutiny or lost savings.

HRA: Documentation And Eligibility Mistakes

HRA exemption under Section 10(13A) of the Income Tax Act is a powerful tool for salaried employees living in rented accommodation, but it is available only under the old tax regime.

If your total rent paid during the financial year exceeds Rs 1,00,000, providing your landlord's PAN (Permanent Account Number) to your employer is mandatory.

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Paying rent to your parents to claim HRA is completely legal, but it cannot just be a paper transaction. The Income Tax department heavily scrutinises these claims. To claim HRA while living with parents, you must have a formal rent agreement, transfer the rent via bank channels monthly, and your parents must declare this rent as income in their own Income Tax Returns (ITR).

LTA Errors To Avoid

Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) allows you to claim an exemption for travel expenses incurred while on leave with your family within India. This can be claimed for two journeys in a block of four calendar years.

When rushing to claim LTA at the end of the year, employees frequently bundle all their holiday costs together. This is an expensive mistake. The exemption applies strictly to the core travel fare, such as economy class air tickets, first-class A/C rail tickets, or public deluxe bus fares.

You cannot claim costs incurred for hotel stays, local sightseeing, meals, or international legs of a journey.

Employers require actual proof of travel. If you have misplaced your flight's physical or digital boarding passes, your finance team will reject the claim, even if you provide the main ticket invoice.

Section 80C: Rushing Into Wrong Investments

As the financial year-end approaches, many individuals rush to exhaust the Rs 1.5 lakh deduction limit available under Section 80C. This often leads to hasty investment decisions driven solely by tax savings.

Investments should align with broader financial goals rather than being selected purely for tax benefits. Lock-in periods, liquidity requirements and expected returns should all be considered before investing.

A common tax-planning mistake is purchasing insurance-linked products purely to claim deductions. Endowment policies and ULIPs remain popular choices, but they may not always deliver competitive returns after accounting for charges and inflation. Taxpayers should focus on selecting products that align with their financial objectives, using term insurance for risk cover and dedicated investment instruments for long-term growth.

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Forgetting That The New Tax Regime Restricts Benefits

One of the biggest mistakes taxpayers make is assuming that deductions and exemptions automatically apply under both tax regimes.

The new tax regime offers lower tax rates but eliminates most exemptions and deductions, including many benefits related to HRA, LTA and Section 80C investments.

Before filing returns, taxpayers should compare tax liability under both regimes and choose the option that results in lower overall tax outgo, where eligible.

HRA, LTA and Section 80C provisions can help taxpayers reduce their tax burden substantially under the old tax regime. However, rushing through claims without understanding eligibility conditions, documentation requirements, and regime-specific rules can lead to costly mistakes.

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