OTT Releases This Week | Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Michael Jackson: The Verdict — Movies, Series To Watch

June begins on a busy note for streaming services, with more than a dozen new movies and shows debuting this week.

From gripping crime dramas and political thrillers to light-hearted comedies and inspiring real-life stories, here's a look at the biggest OTT releases arriving this week.

Not Suitable for Work (JioHotstar)

Created by Mindy Kaling, this workplace comedy follows a young professional trying to survive a dysfunctional office environment filled with awkward situations, workplace politics and complicated relationships.

Streaming from: June 2

Made in India: A Titan Story (Prime Video/Amazon MX Player)

Set in pre-liberalisation India, the series follows the rise of Titan and the vision that transformed it into one of the country's most iconic watch brands, highlighting the challenges, innovation and determination behind its success.

Streaming from: June 3

Clarkson's Farm Season 5 (Prime Video)

Jeremy Clarkson returns to Diddly Squat Farm, where new farming challenges, modern technology and his entertaining rivalry with Kaleb take centre stage.

Streaming from: June 3

Michael Jackson: The Verdict (Netflix)

This documentary series revisits one of the most talked-about celebrity court cases in history, examining legal proceedings, media scrutiny and public reactions through interviews and archival footage.

Streaming from: June 3

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (JioHotstar)

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller follows undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza, as he continues his dangerous mission inside Karachi's criminal underworld after eliminating Rehman Dakait.

Streaming from: June 4

Maa Behen (Netflix)

This dark comedy is about a dysfunctional family whose lives spiral into chaos after a mysterious dead body appears in their kitchen. What follows is a frantic effort to conceal a crime they never committed.

Streaming from: June 4

Gullak Season 5 (Sony LIV)

The beloved Mishra family returns with more relatable stories centred on work pressures, family dynamics, dreams and everyday middle-class life.

Streaming from: June 5

Brown (ZEE5)

Karisma Kapoor stars as a troubled detective investigating a serial killer targeting women in Kolkata while battling her own traumatic past.

Streaming from: June 5

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Cape Fear (Apple TV)

This new adaptation of the psychological thriller stars Javier Bardem as Max Cady, a convicted criminal determined to take revenge on the lawyer couple he believes destroyed his life.

Streaming from: June 5

Office Romance (Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead this workplace rom-com about a strict company policy that becomes difficult to follow when two ambitious professionals develop feelings for each other.

Streaming from: June 5

Mexico 86 (Netflix)

Diego Luna headlines this sports comedy-drama centred on the efforts to bring the 1986 FIFA World Cup to Mexico, blending football passion with humour and emotional storytelling.

Streaming from: June 5

The Pyramid Scheme (Prime Video)

This Hindi drama follows a young man drawn into a multi-level marketing network that promises quick wealth and financial freedom, only for him to uncover its darker reality.

Streaming from: June 5

Teach You a Lesson (Netflix)

Set in a near-future South Korea, this action drama follows a special government agency created to combat rising violence, bullying and corruption in schools.

Streaming from: June 5

The Marked Woman (Netflix)

After a woman is found in Barcelona with no memory of her identity, detectives race to uncover her past when someone attempts to kill her. The crime thriller is based on a novel by Rosa Montero and Olivier Truc.

Streaming from: June 5

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