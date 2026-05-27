Shilpa Shetty Hosts Celebrity Moms, Kids In 'Maa Hai Na' Cooking Show; Trailer, Release Date Out

Actor Shilpa Shetty is coming back with a new reality show called Maa Hai Na, and its trailer is already grabbing attention online. The upcoming cooking-based series promises a mix of laughter, emotional moments, family bonding and complete kitchen chaos.

Trailer Gives A Peek Into The Madness

The trailer shows celebrity contestants struggling in the kitchen while their mothers try to guide them through different recipes. From arguments and funny mistakes to emotional conversations, the preview hints that the show is about much more than cooking.

Hosted by Shilpa Shetty, the series focuses on the difference between today's fast-moving Gen Z lifestyle and the traditional ways mothers handle things in the kitchen and at home.

The trailer also shows the growing competition between the mother-child pairs as they fight to become the winning team.

What Is The Show About?

Maa Hai Na is a 10-episode reality series produced by Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes under their banner, Lil Frodo Productions.

Every episode features celebrity contestants cooking alongside their mothers while dealing with time pressure, kitchen disasters and emotional moments.

As the competition moves forward, the show also explores the bond between mothers and children. What starts as a cooking challenge slowly turns into a journey filled with memories, learning and reconnecting with family.

The makers say the series is about understanding each other better, “one recipe at a time.”

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Celebrity Contestants In The Show

The show features several known faces from television and social media. The lineup includes Sunita Ahuja with daughter Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with son Kshitij Dholakia, social media influencer Tanya Mittal with her mother Sunita Mittal, MTV personality Gullu and food influencer Shahida Ansari.

Comedians Ali Asgar and Gaurav Kapoor will also appear in the show and add humour to the competition.

Talking about the series to ANI, the Chief Channel Officer and Business Head of ZEE5, Kaveri Das, said the show brings together the energy and chaos of Gen Z with the warmth and life lessons only mothers can offer.

According to the makers, the kitchen becomes a place where families laugh, argue, learn and reconnect.

When And Where To Watch?

Maa Hai Na will premiere on ZEE5 from June 12, 2026.

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