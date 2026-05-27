Reliance Industries Announces AGM Date Amid Focus On Jio IPO; Declares Record Date For FY26 Dividend

Reliance Industries has fixed the date for its 49th annual general meeting as June 19, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. In addition, it had fixed the record date for determining shareholders eligible to received dividend for fiscal 2026.

The AGM will be held through video conferencing and other audio visual means at 2 p.m. on June 19.

The AGM comes at a time when investors are closely monitoring the conglomerate's consumer and digital businesses, which continue to support earnings growth despite weakness in the global energy environment. The market will also be watching closely for any updates on the potential Reliance Jio IPO, which remains a key re-rating trigger for the stock.

In addition, the company has set June 5 as the record date for the final dividend of fiscal 2026. Reliance Industries had announced its final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 8,119.48 crore to shareholders.

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According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Reliance Industries Q4 Results

Reliance Industries Ltd. reported a 9% quarter-on-quarter fall in fourth-quarter profit, while operating margin posted its sharpest contraction in 14 quarters as lower profitability offset higher revenue growth.

Revenue rose 11% from the previous quarter, but lower operating performance weighed on earnings, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said in an exchange filing on Friday. The operating income or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 4% on a sequential basis and margin narrowed to 15.0% from 17.4%.

Jio Listing, Consumer Growth

"Jio continues to transform India's digital landscape," Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said. He added that the company is "advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms," calling it a defining milestone in the business's journey.

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