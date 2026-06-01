Maruti Suzuki May 2026 Business Update: PV, Production Volume Up 17%; Utility Vehicles See Uptick

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. saw a 17.4% year-on-year increase in its production volume to 2.3 lakh units in May, compared to the year-ago period, according to its business update for May 2026, as displayed in its exchange filing released on Monday.

The automobile firm's total passenger vehicle volume was up 17% year-on-year to 2.26 lakh units. The company has produced 1.13 lakh units in the period under consideration, compared to 1 lakh units in May 2025.

Maruti Suzuki's Mini sub-segment which includes Alto and S-Presso noted the fastest growth with 18,656 units sold in May 2026 compared to the preceding year's 10,186 units.

Its Utility Vehicles (UV) sub-segment under the passenger cars segment, that includes Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, Victoris, XL6 and OEM models saw the largest growth in volumes to 98,694 units in May 2026 from 78,873 units in the previous year for the same period. This indicates the company's continued shift towards SUVs and UVs.

The Compact sub-segment which includes Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR and OEM models grew to 95,337 units in May 2026 from 90,001 in May 2025.

Maruti Suzuki's Vans sub-segment under the passenger cars segment, which consists of Eeco, decreased to 13,413 in May 2026, from 14,406 in the previous year.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Annual Production Volume Of 23.4 Lakh Units - Which Models Led In FY26?

The firm's light commercial vehicles sub-segment, which has the Super Carry model, increased to 3,941 units from 2,461 units in the year prior.

The major automaker had seen a record annual production of 23.4 lakh units for the fiscal 2025-26, according to a press release from the company on April 23.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.