Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Annual Production Volume Of 23.4 Lakh Units - Which Models Led In FY26?

Major automaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited has recorded its highest-ever annual production volume of 23.4 lakh units in the fiscal year 2025-26.

The latest achievement makes the carmaker the only OEM in India to achieve such record production volume of passenger vehicles, the company said in a release on Thursday, April 23.

Maruti Suzuki's Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno were the most produced models during the year, with each crossing the 2 lakh unit mark. The company manufactures 17 models with over 650 variants for domestic and export market needs.

The company currently operates four manufacturing facilities, one each in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat. In total, these facilities have an installed annual capacity of 24 lakh units.

In March 2026, Maruti Suzuki identified land for its fifth manufacturing facility at Khoraj Industrial Estate in Sanand, Gujarat, as part of its capacity expansion strategy. The unit is expected to have an annual production capacity of 10 lakh units.

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Speaking on the record production volume, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “This is a proud moment for us, as very few companies across the world have been able to manufacture such large volumes in a single country. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always believed in offering products and technologies that complement the evolving needs and aspirations of

our customers, earning their trust, generation after generation."

Highlighting the Indian government's policy on GST reforms, he said, "This ecosystem supported by the current government's policy environment, like the rollout of GST 2.0, strengthened market confidence and stimulated demand at a critical time allowing us tomanufacture record-high units.”

Takeuchi added, “Our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation's strong belief in India's growth story, along with an increased focus on developing India as an export hub, is enabling us to further expand our production capacity. We aim to scale it to about 40 lakh units per annum.”

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