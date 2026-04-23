Five Stocks To Buy Today: UltraTech Cement, Bharat Forge, And More | April 23, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have flagged select high-conviction trading opportunities across cement, auto ancillaries, defence manufacturing, FMCG, and metals.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

UltraTech Cement

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities, expects further upside in the cement major. He recommended a buy on UltraTech Cement with an upside target of Rs 12,500. Traders are advised to place a stop loss at Rs 12,050 to limit downside risk.

Bharat Forge

Palviya also remains constructive on Bharat Forge, citing strength in the auto and industrial manufacturing space. He suggested a buy at current levels for a target of Rs 1,945, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 1,875.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Ruchit Jain, Vice President – Equity Technical Research (Wealth Management) at Motilal Oswal, sees a favorable technical setup in the defence PSU space. He recommended buying Paras Defence, with an upside target of Rs 845 and a stop loss at Rs 800.

Bikaji Foods International

VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market, identified a buying opportunity in the packaged foods space. She recommended buying Bikaji Foods in the Rs 670–690 range, with upside targets of Rs 750, Rs 820 and Rs 950. The stop loss for the trade is set at Rs 600.

National Aluminium Company (Nalco)

Jain also highlighted Nalco as a near-term trading opportunity in the metals space. He advised buying Nalco with a target of Rs 452, while suggesting a stop loss at Rs 429.

Disclaimer:

The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are their own and not those of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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