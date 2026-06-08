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Mumbai Tragedy: BEST Bus Crashes Into Several Vehicles In Dadar Area; One Killed, Three Injured | Watch

A speeding BEST bus in Mumbai's Dadar collided with multiple vehicles, killing a 22-year-old man and injuring three others, including two motorbike riders and the bus conductor.

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Mumbai Tragedy: BEST Bus Crashes Into Several Vehicles In Dadar Area; One Killed, Three Injured | Watch
One killed, three injured as BEST bus crashes into multiple vehicles in Mumbai
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A man was killed and three others injured after a speeding BEST bus rammed into multiple vehicles in Mumbai's Dadar area on Monday. The traffic movement was disrupted for some time following the crash.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Plaza Cinema around 9.30 am, leading it to collide with two cars, a cab and two motorbikes.

Witnesses said a loud crash was heard, after which debris was seen scattered across the road. Two motorbike riders, the bus conductor and another person suffered injuries, and they were rushed to the civic-run Sion Hospital, the official said.

A 22-year-old man was declared dead by doctors. The three other injured persons have been identified as Rishabh Gupta (25), Satish Waghmare (48) and Mahesh Doiphode (50). Gupta's condition was critical as he suffered severe head injuries, the official said.

The Shivaji Park police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation and manage traffic. The bus driver was detained, the police said. Commuters in the area faced delays as lanes were cordoned off and traffic was diverted for some time.

ALSO READ: Telangana Accident: Private Bus Overturns On Railway Bridge In Khammam District, 22 Injured

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