Telangana Accident: Private Bus Overturns On Railway Bridge In Khammam District, 22 Injured

Several passengers were injured, with four critical, after a private bus rammed into a railway bridge and overturned near Kotha Lankapally village in Penuballi mandal, Khammam district, early Monday morning. The KVR Travels bus, which was carrying passengers, was travelling from Chekkapally town in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district to Hyderabad when the accident occurred.

Khammam Police told ANI, "A private travel bus overturned on the railway bridge at Kotha Lankapally last night. There were 36 passengers on board, and around 22 sustained injuries. They were shifted to the hospital for further treatment."

Reports indicate the driver lost control of the steering wheel, hitting the bridge before the vehicle rolled over onto the shoulder of the road. The force of the collision was intense, completely detaching the front axle of the bus. Police on the scene believe high speed is to blame for the crash, as per local media.

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Locals immediately jumped into action, rushing to the scene to help rescue passengers trapped inside the vehicle. Despite the severe impact of the accident, no fatalities have been reported. The police arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted, quickly taking over rescue efforts and managing traffic flow. A formal case has been registered regarding the incident.

The incident follows an earlier push for road safety in Khammam district. In February, officials launched a comprehensive action plan guided by the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) Centre, local media reported.

The plan identified 43 high-risk black spots, including 33 on State Highways and six on R&B roads, and initiated safety modifications to prevent crashes. Meanwhile, inside Khammam city, officials have identified 470 potholes on major roads and tenders have been issued for repair work.

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