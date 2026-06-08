Jaipur On Alert: Internet Blackout, Social Media Curbs As City Braces For Mega Anti-Encroachment Drive

The Jaipur administration has imposed a 24-hour mobile internet shutdown and enforced prohibitory orders for two weeks ahead of a major anti-encroachment drive scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2026. The measures were introduced as a precaution to maintain law and order and prevent the spread of rumours or inflammatory content that could trigger public unrest, according to reports.

The anti-encroachment operation, to be carried out by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), is aimed at removing large-scale unauthorised structures. According to administrative sources, the drive is part of efforts to clear encroachments obstructing public infrastructure projects, including the proposed widening of the Nandpuri Underpass in the Jagatpura area, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Under the orders issued by Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V. Saravana Kumar, mobile internet services across most parts of the city were suspended from 12 am on June 8 until 12 am on June 9. The restrictions apply to 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile internet services, as well as bulk SMS, MMS and major social media platforms, including Facebook, X, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube. Voice calling services, however, remain operational. The order was issued following a security request from the Jaipur Police Commissioner, said The Indian Express report.

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In addition to the internet shutdown, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) came into force at 6 pm on June 7 and will remain effective until midnight on June 22.

The restrictions prohibit rallies, demonstrations, processions and public meetings without prior permission from authorities. Gatherings of five or more people in public places have also been banned during the period. Organisers of essential or mandatory gatherings must obtain approval from the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) or Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Authorities said the restrictions are preventive measures intended to ensure the anti-encroachment drive proceeds peacefully and without disruption.

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