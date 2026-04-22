IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Move To 2nd; LSG Suffer Fourth Consecutive Loss, Stay 9th

Rajasthan Royals climbed up to second on the IPL 2026 points table after a clinical 40-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday, April 22. Chasing 160, LSG were bowled out for 119, slumping to their fourth straight defeat and fifth in seven matches.

RR were in early trouble at 77/5 after Mohammed Shami and Mohsin Khan put in a masterful display, using the home conditions brilliantly. However, Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 43 off 29 balls, combined with Shubham Dubey's 19* off 11, lifted the Royals to a competitive 159/6.

Jadeja's late acceleration, including taking 20 runs off the returning Mayank Yadav in the final over, ultimately proved decisive. Mohsin (2/17), Shami (2/30) and Prince Yadav (2/29) were the standout performers for LSG in the first innings.

The chase unraveled almost immediately as LSG lost three wickets for 11 runs inside three overs, with Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram all walking back on ducks.

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Mitchell Marsh provided the only resistance, scoring 55 off 41 balls, but received little support. Nicholas Pooran (22) and Himmat Singh (15) failed to convert starts as Lucknow folded meekly.

Jofra Archer led RR's bowling effort with 3/20, while Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma picked up two wickets each to seal the win.

The win sees Rajasthan end their two-match losing streak to climb up to second on the table, while LSG remain second-from-bottom with the worst net run rate in the league.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 points table stands after LSG vs RR:

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 6 5 0 1 11 1.42 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 7 5 2 0 10 0.79 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 6 4 2 0 8 1.171 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 7 4 3 0 8 0.82 5 Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 0 6 -0.13 6 Gujarat Titans (GT) 6 3 3 0 6 -0.821 7 Mumbai Indians (MI) 6 2 4 0 4 0.067 8 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 6 2 4 0 4 -0.78 9 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 7 2 5 0 4 -1.277 10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

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