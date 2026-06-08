Ather Energy Up 3% As Fuel Price Hike Nearly Doubles May Sales

Shares of Ather Energy Ltd. rose over 3% on Monday with the stock trading at Rs 1,050 apiece at 10:13 am. Ather retailed 28,240 units in May, up from 14,101 units a year ago, lifting its two-wheeler market share to 1.53% from 0.82% in May 2025, the sharpest share gain in the segment.

The broader trigger was a fuel-price revision during the month that visibly accelerated the shift toward alternative powertrains. Overall two-wheeler EV penetration climbed to 9.25% in May from 6.11% a year ago, with FADA noting dealers reported a visible rise in enquiries for fuel-efficient options in the immediate aftermath of the price hike.

The trend was not limited to two-wheelers. Overall EV penetration across all vehicle categories crossed 11% for the first time in May, with FADA calling it the best month ever for EV share across commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles as well.

Total two-wheeler retails for the month stood at 18,44,947 units, up 7.54% year-on-year, with urban markets growing 11.75% and rural 4.74%.

Ather Energy Ltd. Share Price Today

Ather Energy Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 3.42% to Rs 1,050 apiece intraday on Monday at 10:20 am. This compares to a 0.80% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 242.82% in the last 12 months and 40.25% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.73 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.82.

Out of 11 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1117.27 implies an upside of 6.5%

ALSO READ: War Cost Pressures Aside, Ather Energy Looking At Profitibility Soon, Says CEO

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