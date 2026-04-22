IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Fastest And Youngest To 500 Runs In Tournament History

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his record-setting rise in IPL 2026, adding two more milestones to his name in Rajasthan Royals' clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, April 22.

At the Ekana Stadium, Sooryavanshi had a rare poor outing where he was dismissed for just 8 runs. However, the 15-year-old prodigy started his innings with back-to-back boundaries against Prince Yadav which was enough to ensure he wrote his name once again into the IPL record books.

Sooryavanshi is now the fastest player to reach 500 IPL runs, reaching the mark in just 227 balls. He bettered Glenn Maxwell's previous record of 260 by 33 balls.

A look at the five fastest batters to reach 500 IPL runs only underlines the attacking pedigree required to make such a mark.

Rank Player Balls Faced 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 227 2 Glenn Maxwell 260 3 Priyansh Arya 278 4 Virender Sehwag 280 5 Naman Dhir 283

Sooryavanshi also became the youngest player to 500 IPL runs (15 years, 26 days), underlining a breakout phase that has seen him combine extreme scoring rates with consistency at the top of the order this season.

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He broke the record previously held by Prithvi Shaw, who had reached 500 IPL runs at 19 years and 164 days. Former RR captain Sanju Samson now sits third on the list.

Notably, Sooryavanshi is nearly four years younger than the next player on the list, underlining the scale of the gap.

Here's a look at the five youngest players to reach 500 runs in IPL.

Rank Player Age 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 years 26 days 2 Prithvi Shaw 19 years 164 days 3 Sanju Samson 19 years 195 days 4 Rishabh Pant 19 years 220 days 5 Ishan Kishan 19 years 295 days

Overall, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 506 runs in 14 matches at an average of 38.92 and a stunning strike rate of 217.17.

This season, Sooryavanshi also has two fifties, both coming at a breakneck speed of 15 balls, making them the joint third-fastest half-centuries in IPL history.

These milestones are the latest in a rapid progression. Signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore ahead of IPL 2025 as a 13-year-old, Sooryavanshi became the youngest debutant in the league's history at 14 years and 23 days.

Within nine days, he had registered a 38-ball 101 against Gujarat Titans, making him the youngest centurion in IPL history. The innings was also the fastest IPL century by an Indian and the second-fastest overall in the tournament. He finished his debut season with 252 runs in seven matches at a strike rate above 206.

His domestic franchise form has also followed success at the junior international level, where he recently starred in India's U19 World Cup victory, scoring a record-breaking 175 off 80 balls in the final against England. His innings was the highest individual score in a U19 World Cup final or knockout game, while the 15 sixes he hit were the most in a single U19 ODI innings.

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