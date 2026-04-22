'I Won't Make That Call': Eric Simons Says MS Dhoni To Decide On IPL Comeback

Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 campaign has lacked rhythm so far with four defeats from six matches leaving them third from bottom on the points table. Above them, only on net run rate but with a similar record, are fellow five-time champions Mumbai Indians who welcome the Yellow Army to the Wankhede on Thursday, April 23.

Ahead of this high-stakes showdown, MS Dhoni's potential return has become a central subplot. The 44-year-old has been missing for the first six games, after suffering a calf injury in a pre-season practice match.

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Speaking on the eve of the match against their arch-rivals, CSK bowling coach Eric Simons indicated that the call will be taken at the last minute, with the veteran himself playing a decisive role in determining his availability.

“MS will only play when he feels he is ready to go and the medical team clears him, so I am not going to make any announcement sitting here,” Simons said, reinforcing that the management will not rush the process despite the significance of the fixture.

News from the CSK camp indicates he is close to match readiness. The veteran has undergone intensive on-field sessions at the Wankhede, including a 40-minute wicketkeeping drill alongside extended batting practice, his heaviest workload since the injury setback.

His return, if confirmed, should offer CSK some much-needed tactical relief. CSK's middle order has struggled to close out chases, most recently failing to chase down 195 against Sunrisers Hyderabad despite having wickets in hand. Dhoni's ability to manage tempo in the latter stages and structure the chase remains a missing piece.

Ayush Mhatre's recently confirmed season-ending hamstring injury also hastens the need for Dhoni's return. The management could be tempted by the option of deploying him as an Impact Player to balance his workload while maximising impact.

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Sanju Samson is currently handling wicketkeeping duties at CSK, however, Dhoni's return behind the stumps would allow a clearer role definition within the XI.

The five-time champions sit eight on the points table with two wins and four losses from six matches, a run that included three straight defeats before brief wins over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Their latest 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad again exposed their middle-order fragility, a phase where the absence of Dhoni has been increasingly evident.

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