US-Iran War News Live Updates: Netanyahu Doesn't Have Any Choice, Says Trump As He Asks Israeli PM Not To Strike; Iran Launches Missiles At Israel
US President Trump urged Israeli PM Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran's missile attacks to avoid jeopardising ongoing peace negotiations.
US President Donald Trump has asked Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate to Iran's latest barrage of missiles, saying it would jeopardise the ongoing negotiations for a peace deal to end the three-month long conflict. US media outlet Axios reported that after Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday, Trump spoke to Netanyahu in a bid to prevent fresh tensions between the two nations from derailing the peace deal.
Trump also asked Iran to return to the negotiating table. He reiterated that Washington is close to reaching an agreement and warned that escalating tensions could derail the effort. Trump said Netanyahu would likely have to accept whatever agreement the US ultimately reaches with Iran.
Trump also criticised Israel's strikes on Beirut on Sunday, saying he was "not happy about it". Trump told Netanyahu during the call to hold off because "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal", Axios reported, quoting a US official.
Iran launched missiles at Israel in the first such escalation since a fragile ceasefire took effect in early April, raising the possibility of a return to heavy fighting and complicating mediation efforts to end the war. Iran's state broadcaster confirmed the launches, and Iran closed its western airspace to brace for a possible response.
Iran War Live Updates: Israel Conducts Strike On Iran
Reuters reports - Israel conducted strikes early on Monday against military targets in western and central Iran, hours after Iran fired a salvo of missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for an attack on Beirut's southern suburbs.
Iran War Live Updates: Powerful Explosions Heard In Tehran, Tabriz And Isfahan After Israeli Strikes
Powerful explosions were reported across multiple Iranian cities early on Monday after the Israeli Air Force struck military targets in western and central Iran, with blasts also reportedly heard in Iraq's capital Baghdad as the regional fallout from the overnight exchange widened sharply.
Iran War Live Updates: Yemen Launches Missile Towards Israel
Israel says a missile launched from Yemen is now inbound to the country.
(Source: AP)
Iran War Live Updates: IDF Ready To Strike
IDF: Following the situational assessment, the Home Front Command has announced that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces in all areas across the country and to remain near them.
The public is requested to continue to follow the Home Front Command instructions.
IDF: The IDF Chief of the General Staff is currently conducting a situational assessment with the General Staff Forum: "The IDF will strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given."
Iran War Live Updates: Sirens Heard In Israel
Sirens sounded in several areas of Israel, sending millions running for shelter. Israel's military said it intercepted the missiles, and multiple explosions were heard in the north. Less than an hour later, the military said people could leave areas reinforced against missile attacks.
"Iran has made a grave mistake," Israel military spokesperson Brig Gen Effie Defrin said. The military's chief of staff, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, said it will "strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given".
🚨 Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. https://t.co/BtjlfxOegW— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 7, 2026
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Warns Of Strikes On US, Israeli Targets After Beirut Hit
Iran had warned of retaliation after Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs without warning earlier on Sunday in defiance of Washington's request days ago to stand down. Israel said the Iranian-backed Hezbollah fired at northern Israel earlier in the day.
"Should these acts of aggression be repeated, the responses will be broader in scope and will encompass all American and Zionist targets throughout the region," Iran's Revolutionary Guard said in a statement that referenced attacks in Lebanon and on Iran's coast and vessels around the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran War Live Updates: Netanyahu Does Not Have A Choice, Says Trump
Speaking to Financial Times, Trump said Netanyahu would likely have to accept whatever agreement the US ultimately reaches with Iran.
"He won't have any choice," Trump said of Netanyahu, asserting that he "calls the shots".
The interview was published as Iran launched missiles at Israel in its first attack since a ceasefire took effect in April.
Trump also criticised Israel's strikes on Beirut on Sunday, saying he was "not happy about it".
Trump told Netanyahu during the call to hold off because "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal", Axios reported, quoting a US official.
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Tells Netanyahu — Don’t retaliate
US President Donald Trump said, "If Bibi strikes them back, it's just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years.
Trump reiterated that Washington is close to reaching an agreement and warned that escalating tensions could derail the effort.
"Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump said.
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Tells Netanyahu To Stop Strikes
US President Donald Trump has asked Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate to Iran's latest barrage of missiles. He also asked Iran to return to the negotiating table.
"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," Trump told Fox News.
"You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal," Trump said, referring to Iran's strikes at Israel.
"The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate," Trump told Axios.
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