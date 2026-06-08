Will Strait Of Hormuz Reopen? Iran Envoy To Moscow Says Yes, But With A Catch

Iran signalled on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open to shipping, but warned that passage would come under new conditions, including transit fees, set jointly by Iran and Oman, according to Reuters.

Iran's ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, told Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview published Monday, "Of course, this strait will be open, but with new conditions to be determined by the Iranian and Omani authorities."

He added, "We understand that Iran and Oman provide certain services related to this strait. And fees will be charged for those services," without elaborating further on the specifics.

Reuters reported that Iran has asserted a permanent peace deal should allow it to demand fees for ships passing through the strait, with charges varying depending on the type of vessel, its cargo and prevailing conditions.

The statement carries significant weight for global energy markets. US-Israeli conflict with Iran has largely cut oil flows through the strait, which before the conflict saw one-fifth of the world's oil pass through it. Several tankers have managed to leave the Gulf recently, but oil and liquefied natural gas flows remain severely constrained.

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The transit fee position has drawn sharp resistance from Washington. In late May, the US warned Oman against getting involved in any effort with Iran to impose a toll. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Oman's ambassador had told him there were no plans to impose such fees, a claim that now sits in tension with Jalali's remarks.

The ambassador's statement comes on the same day Israel struck military targets in western and central Iran, even after US President Donald Trump had reportedly asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from further attacks — a request Netanyahu, reportedly, did not honour.

The Hormuz developments add an economic dimension to an already volatile situation, with energy markets watching closely as both military and diplomatic tracks remain deeply uncertain.

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