'Humiliating For American Power': US Senator As Netanyahu Ignores Trump's Appeal, Strikes Iran

Israel launched retaliatory strikes on Iran on Monday despite a direct appeal from US President Donald Trump to hold back, with a Democratic senator saying the episode exposed the limits of American influence over its closest ally in the Middle East.

Trump had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a bid to prevent Israeli retaliation from derailing ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, according to Axios. The outreach came after Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday.

Within hours of Trump's appeal, the Israeli Air Force struck military targets in western and central Iran, rendering the president's intervention ineffective.

US Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) responded sharply on X, writing: "This war has been humiliating for Trump and American power generally. And when Trump announces he is going to call Netanyahu and tell him not to retaliate, and within hours Netanyahu retaliates, the humiliation just compounds."

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Earlier in the day, Trump told Fox News, "We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place."

He urged both sides to stand down, telling Iran: "You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal."

The president also downplayed the damage from Iranian strikes, saying "the Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody," and warned against further escalation. "Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," he said.

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In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump asserted that Netanyahu would ultimately have to accept whatever agreement Washington reaches with Tehran.

"He won't have any choice," Trump said, adding that he "calls the shots." The interview was published as Iran launched its missile barrage.

Despite the tough talk, Netanyahu proceeded with the retaliatory strikes regardless, raising fresh questions about the durability of US-brokered diplomacy and the degree of American leverage over Israeli military decision-making at a pivotal moment in the conflict.

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