Iran War To Restart? Israel Attacks Military Targets In Tehran In Retaliation To Strikes Despite Trump's Appeal

The Israeli Air Force struck military targets inside Iran on Monday morning, marking a significant escalation after Iran's overnight ballistic missile attack on the Ramat David airbase in northern Israel.

"The Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran a short while ago," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a post on X.

The retaliatory strikes came hours after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired ballistic missiles at Ramat David, which the IDF confirmed and said its air defences had activated to intercept.

The attacks took place despite Trump's appeal to Netanyahu not to retaliate, saying Iran deal was very close.

Iran had described that attack as a warning strike in response to Israeli operations in Lebanon, framing it as a response to the killing and displacement of civilians in Tyre, Nabatieh, and Beirut's southern suburbs.

Iran had warned earlier that retaliation would follow any Israeli response.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ Spokesperson said: "In case of the expansion of its attacks on that region or responding to Iran's action, it will face more crushing and regrettable blows and destructive attacks against the regime and its supporters will begin."

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs similarly cautioned that "any malicious adventurism by the Zionist regime against Lebanon or Iran will be met with a crushing and comprehensive response."

ALSO READ: Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles At Israel, Targets Airbase; Attacks Put Fragile Ceasefire At Risk

The strikes also drew sharp reactions within Israel. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir had called for Tehran to "burn" overnight, while former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had urged the government to act "with strength and effectiveness."

Former Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman called for strikes on Iran's strategic infrastructure.

The exchange threatens to unravel the fragile US-Iran ceasefire reached in April, which was declared on April 8 following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28. US President Donald Trump had earlier urged restraint, telling Fox News Iran should return to negotiations.

Further details on the targets struck inside Iran and the extent of damage were not immediately available at the time of publication.

ALSO READ: Iran Deal Soon? Trump Says Very Close To Final Pact, Tells Israel's Netanyahu Not To Strike Back At Tehran

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