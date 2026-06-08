Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles At Israel, Targets Airbase; Attacks Put Fragile Ceasefire At Risk

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles at Israel's Ramat David airbase late on Sunday, in what Tehran described as a warning strike in response to ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed missiles were fired from Iran toward Israel and said its defensive systems were activated to intercept the threat.

A video shared by the X account of Iran Embassy in South Asia, shows a ballistic missile hitting the ground with huge explosion and ear piercing sound.

According to Iranian broadcaster Press TV, the IRGC's Aerospace Force carried out the strike, identifying Ramat David as the launchpad for Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

ALSO READ: Iran Warns Of ‘Painful Response' After Israeli Strike On Beirut As Ceasefire Comes Under Strain

In a statement cited by Press TV, the IRGC said: "In response to the extensive crime of the usurping Zionist regime in southern Lebanon, the killing and mass displacement of the oppressed people of Tyre, Nabatieh and other areas, including Dahiyeh Beirut, the Ramat David airbase, the origin of these aggressions, was targeted by ballistic missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force."

The IRGC framed the strike as a conditional warning, stating: "If the aggressions are repeated, the response will be broader and will encompass all American-Zionist targets in the region."

Tehran also used the strike to challenge the terms of the April 8 ceasefire brokered between Iran and the United States, saying the agreement was conditioned on a full cessation of hostilities.

ALSO READ: Trump Says US Ready To Help Destroy Iran's Enriched Uranium As Part Of Peace Deal

The IRGC stated: "But as always, the US and the Zionist regime failed to honour their commitments. They continued aggression and crimes in Lebanon and repeatedly violated the ceasefire by attacking Iranian shores and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged restraint following the missile barrage, telling Fox News, "What I would suggest to Iran: You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal."

The missile strike raises fresh questions about the durability of the fragile US-Iran ceasefire reached in April.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.