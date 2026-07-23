Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Lend Support To Students' Protests

As the CJP-led student protest continues to gain momentum, more Bollywood celebrities are extending their support to students demanding educational reforms, action over examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET paper leak controversy.

After Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have also publicly voiced their support for the movement.

Sara Ali Khan Calls Students The Nation's Future

Sara Ali Khan shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing admiration for the determination shown by the protesting students. According to the actor, the courage displayed by young people reflects the true spirit of patriotism and serves as a reminder that their aspirations are closely linked to the country's future.

She also expressed hope that the government would address the concerns raised by the students and deliver justice.

Ananya Panday Praises Gen Z's Courage

Ananya Panday also took to social media to praise Generation Z, saying the younger generation is no longer afraid to question existing systems and demand fairness. In her note, the actor said Gen Z has often been misunderstood but is now demonstrating that asking questions and speaking up should not be viewed as acts of disrespect or rebellion.

She emphasised that seeking accountability and equal opportunities reflects optimism and a belief that positive change is possible.

More Bollywood Celebrities Join The Conversation

For nearly a month, the CJP-led student protest in Delhi has continued to draw attention, with several Bollywood celebrities earlier facing criticism for not speaking out on the issue. However, following Monday's protest march, where students reportedly encountered police action, including lathi-charge and tear gas during their march towards Parliament, many members of the film fraternity have started showing their support publicly. Over the past 24 hours, stars such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have expressed solidarity with the protesting students. Other prominent names, including Huma Qureshi, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Rajkummar Rao and R. Madhavan, have also come forward in support of the movement.

ALSO READ: CJP Protest: From Salman Khan To Shabana Azmi, Full List Of Actors And Celebrities Supporting Students

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