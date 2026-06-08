Israel Targeting Missile Launch Sites, Infrastructure Facilities: What Ambassador To US Said On Attacking Iran

Israel's ambassador to the United States said Israeli forces are targeting Iranian surface-to-surface missile launch sites and infrastructure facilities as the IDF continued its strikes on Iran on Monday, hours after Iran fired a second wave of ballistic missiles at Israeli territory.

The IDF confirmed a fresh missile launch from Iran, stating, "The IDF has identified that missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel a short time ago. The defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas."

The IDF asked the Israeli public to enter protected spaces upon receiving alerts and remain there until further notice.

The Israeli military also confirmed that its most senior commanders were directing the operation in real time.

"The Chief of the General Staff, Major General Eyal Zamir, and senior IDF officers have been conducting ongoing situation assessments over the past hours and are commanding IDF strikes in Iran from the Air Force's operations room," the IDF said, adding that it "is alert and ready to continue operations across all sectors against anyone who threatens the State of Israel."

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Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter laid out the Israeli position in a post on X, saying Iran had fired 11 ballistic missiles at Israel and that no country would accept such an attack. "Iran fired 11 ballistic missiles at Israel today. Each one of those missiles can level an entire neighborhood and kill hundreds. No self-respecting country in the world would tolerate such an attack, and neither will Israel," he wrote.

Leiter said Israel is "now targeting Iranian surface-to-surface missile launch sites, as well as infrastructure facilities unrelated to the energy sector." He also issued a warning regarding Lebanon, writing: "If Hizballah fires at Israel, its command centers in the Dahiya will be hit hard."

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The ambassador further referenced Lebanon's domestic politics, saying "the people of Lebanon have rejected Iran's proxy, Hizballah (Hezbollah), and have told Iran to get out of their country," before concluding: "Everyone has had enough of this maniacal Iranian regime."

The exchange marks one of the most intense rounds of direct Iran-Israel hostilities since the April ceasefire took place, with both sides showing no sign of standing down.

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