'Avoid Travel To Iran': Indian Embassy In Tehran Issues Fresh Advisory

India has issued a fresh travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran until further notice and advising those currently residing in the country to leave at the earliest opportunity using available commercial transport options. The advisory, issued by the Embassy of India in Tehran in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing security concerns.

In its latest communication, the Indian embassy advised nationals in Iran to remain in close contact with embassy officials and coordinate any departure plans through authorised channels. Citizens have also been warned against independently approaching international land borders without prior consultation and guidance from the embassy, citing the evolving security situation.

The advisory stated on X, “In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran,"

The advisory follows a series of warnings issued by New Delhi in recent months as conditions in and around Iran have remained volatile. Indian authorities have consistently urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel, monitor developments closely and follow official instructions regarding movement and exit arrangements.

The Embassy of India has requested all Indian nationals currently in Iran to register themselves with the mission to facilitate communication and assistance if required. Officials said the embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains available to provide guidance, emergency support and information on safe travel options.

For those unable to leave immediately, the government has recommended a number of precautionary measures. These include restricting movement to an absolute minimum, avoiding public gatherings and crowded places, maintaining a high degree of vigilance and staying in regular contact with embassy officials.

The latest advisory underscores India's efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of its citizens overseas amid an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment. While no formal evacuation operation has been announced, authorities have stressed the importance of departing while commercial travel services remain available.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.