Planning To Buy Cars? Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Offering Discounts Up To Rs 3.5 Lakh On These Cars In April

Automobile retail companies Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Honda Motor India Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. have announced notable discounts for the month of April with offers going up to 3.5 lakh as per announcements on their individual websites on Wednesday.

These deals are being offered amid passenger vehicle sales reaching record high levels in fiscal 2026, with Maruti Suzuki leading in sales numbers, while Tata Motors PV and Honda Motor surpassed it in volume growth. Hyundai Motor did not reflect these gains, instead logging a 2.30% decline in its wholesales volume growth.

Maruti Suzuki is offering the largest discount of Rs 2.15 lakh for its 'Invicto' model, which is a part of its premium 'Nexa' series of four-wheelers. Its 'Grand Vitara' model provides offers as high as Rs 1.07 lakh. The 'Fronx' model has a Rs 55,000 offer, while 'Ignis', 'Jimny' and 'XL6' have concessions reaching up to Rs 50,000. The 'Baleno' model has a Rs 40,000 reduction offer.

The company's mass-market 'Arena' series had cut-rates going up to Rs 45,000 for its 'Swift' 'Alto K10', 'Brezza' and 'WagonR' automobile models. The firms' starter models such as 'WagonR', 'Celerio', 'Alto K10' and 'S-Presso' have offers up to Rs 37,500.

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Hyundai's highest discounts are at Rs 60,000 for its 'Alkazar' and 'Grand i10 Nios' models, its 'i20' models follows closeby with its Rs 50,000 offer. The company's 'Verna' model has offers up to Rs 35,000, while its 'Aura' model has a price-cut of Rs 15,000.

Tata Motors PV's 'Curvv' model saw the biggest offer of Rs 55,000, its 'Harrier' and 'Safari' models trailed with a Rs 45,000 discount. The 'Altroz' model had a Rs 35,000 discount, whereas the 'Tiago', 'Tigor' and 'Nexon' model had a price-cut of Rs 30,000.

On the electric vehicles (EV) side, the 'Curvv' EV had a discount of Rs 3.50 lakh, while the 'Harrier' EV has an offer of Rs 2.75 lakh. The 'Tiago' and 'Punch' (old model) EVs have price cuts up to Rs 1.60 lakh. The 'Nexon' EV has a price reduction offer as high as Rs 70,000.

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