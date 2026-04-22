Suzlon Shares In Focus On Return To Key European Market

Shares of Suzlon Ltd. will be in focus heading into trade on Wednesday after the company announced plans to re-enter the European market with the launch of the Bluesky turbine platform.

At WindEurope 2026 in Madrid, Spain, Suzlon unveiled Blue Sky S175 (~5 MW class) and Blue Sky S163 (~6.3 MW class). They are designed for international wind regimes, which often involved higher wind classes, larger rotors than typical India-only products. They are also optimised for repowering.

Through these new turbines, Blue Sky management has told the media they are aiming to tap into the 20 gigawatt of repowering opportunity in Europe, particularly by leveraging its existing portfolio of more than 600 mega watt in the region.

This marks a crucial re-entry for Suzlon in the European market, having previously operated in the region through acquisitions of Hansen Transmissions and REpower Systems AG.

During the company's peak European market capacity between 2010 to 2014, Suzlon's European revenue used to be very material, comprising roughly 20-30% of consolidated revenue at peak years.

However, the company eventually exited Europe amid high leverage from acquisitions and resumed focusing on Indian markets, especially from 2015 onwards. But amid a demand glut for renewables in India, Suzlon appears to be looking at European markets once again.

Keeping that in mind, it will be interesting to see how the Suzlon shares react heading into trade today, having already appreciated more than 30% over the last month or so.

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